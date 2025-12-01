Aoun To Pope Leo XIV: Lebanon Will Never Die or Bow Down

By Staff, Agencies

President of the Lebanese Republic, General Joseph Aoun, welcomed His Holiness Pope Leo XIV to Lebanon on Saturday, marking a historic visit to a country he described as “small in size yet great in its message.”

Speaking from Beirut during the Pope’s first official tour outside Rome, President Aoun hailed Lebanon as a symbol of religious coexistence and human dignity, and urged global support to preserve the country’s unique pluralistic identity.

Addressing Pope Leo XIV as a "messenger of peace to the land of peace," Aoun emphasized Lebanon’s deep spiritual roots, referring to the country’s repeated mentions in the Holy Scriptures and its association with sacred Christian landmarks.

“This is the land of the Canaanite woman, of the Virgin Mary, of the Hasbani river that flows into the Jordan where Jesus was baptized,” he said. He also highlighted Lebanon’s devotion to Mary, pointing to the country’s unique decision to mark the Annunciation Day as a national holiday celebrated by all sects.

The President noted that Lebanon’s significance lies not only in its history but also in its message of freedom, diversity, and coexistence. “Lebanon was conceived in freedom and for freedom, not for one religion, sect, or group, but as a land of dignity for every human being,” he said.

Aoun stressed that Lebanon’s political and social system, which guarantees equal rights for Christians and Muslims under a constitution built on partnership, is a rare and vital model in today’s fractured world.

“If this model of equal and free coexistence fails,” Aoun warned, “nowhere else can it be replicated.” He reiterated a message previously delivered at the United Nations General Assembly, stating that the disappearance of either Christian or Muslim presence in Lebanon would undermine the nation’s balance and identity.

“If Lebanon is disabled or altered, the alternative will inevitably be new fault lines across our region and the world, between all forms of extremism: ideological, materialistic, and even violent,” he added.

Aoun acknowledged the long-standing support of the Holy See, recalling statements made by former pontiffs, including Pope Paul VI, Saint John Paul II, and Pope Benedict XVI, who have consistently hailed Lebanon as a “message” to the world.

Quoting Saint John Paul II’s iconic words, “Lebanon is more than a country; it is a message of coexistence, pluralism and freedom for East and West”, Aoun emphasized that the survival of this message is essential for peace in the Middle East.

He also praised Pope Leo XIV for choosing Lebanon as his first destination outside Rome, noting the symbolic weight of a visit that followed commemorations of the 1700th anniversary of the Nicene Creed.

President Aoun appealed to the Pope to use his voice on behalf of Lebanon and the oppressed peoples of the region. Quoting the Pope’s own words from his latest Apostolic Exhortation, “I Have Loved You,” Aoun said that touching the wounds of the oppressed is akin to touching the wounds of Christ.

“Your Holiness, we implore you: Tell the world that we shall not die, nor leave, nor despair, nor surrender,” Aoun declared. “We remain here, breathing freedom, inventing joy, practicing love… messengers of love and of goodness.”

The president concluded his address with a spiritual affirmation: “We remain here, children of hope, children of the Resurrection… disciples of the One who told us not to fear, but to trust in Him, for by His love and His peace He has overcome the world.”