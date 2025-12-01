Pezeshkian To Turkey: Unite, Cooperate, And Trade

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the need for greater unity among Muslim nations during a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, urging cooperation and caution against creating obstacles amid growing challenges from common adversaries.

In the Tehran meeting, held on Sunday evening, President Pezeshkian described the historical and fraternal relations between Iran and Turkey as deeply rooted and possessing vast potential for expansion.

The Iranian President emphasized the vital need for strategic convergence and stronger ties among Islamic countries.

He identified many current regional crises as the result of "plots and the fueling of differences by intervening actors," whose goal is to "impose their wrongful intentions and policies on the region, creating obstacles to the development and progress of Islamic countries."

"If Islamic countries move within the framework of a unified will, based on unity, convergence, and exchange of experiences, no power will be able to create problems for Muslim nations,” he said.

Pezeshkian drew a comparison to the European experience, noting that despite a long history of conflicts and wars, European nations have managed to diminish borders, establish common financial and political structures, and integrate their commercial and communication arteries.

He argued that the Islamic world, which enjoys "much deeper cultural and civilizational commonalities," can undoubtedly follow the path of cohesive cooperation and collective development by putting aside internal disputes.

Pezeshkian said this must be achieved through the integration of trade, knowledge, and culture.

"We believe that from borders where trade, science, and culture pass, terrorism and weapons will never pass."

For his part, Fidan conveyed warm greetings from his country’s president and delivered a special message emphasizing the necessity of expanding bilateral commercial, economic, and regional cooperation.

Fidan commended President Pezeshkian's sincerity and sincere concern for the Islamic world, stating, "We are completely aligned and in step with these views. We believe internal differences have led to the waste of valuable time in the Islamic world."

The minister stressed that the "spirit of the time has reached a point where joint and collective cooperation has become an inevitable necessity."

He urged that now is the time for Islamic nations, including Iran and Turkey, to enhance their cooperation through joint, equal, and coordinated action, thereby "removing the big stone of differences from the path of the Islamic Ummah."

Fidan also offered high praise for Iran's progress following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, noting that the Islamic Republic is "moving with remarkable speed and dynamism, like an arrow released from a bow."

Fidan, who arrived in Iran on Sunday, also held extensive talks with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi and Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, the talks in Tehran were to focus on enhancing the institutional framework of the High-Level Cooperation Council, reviewing preparations for its upcoming ninth meeting, and advancing joint efforts to deepen security and counterterrorism cooperation.

They noted that the two sides are expected to discuss accelerating border trade infrastructure and advancing their shared goal of expanding bilateral trade to $30 billion, from $6.5 billion as of October.

The top Turkish diplomat was also set to exchange views with Iranian authorities about regional stability, particularly the situation in Gaza and Syria, "Israel’s" moves in the region, and a peaceful resolution to Iran’s nuclear program, the sources added.