’Israeli’ Settler Attack Halts Vital Water In Occupied West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian communities east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank have been left without water after violent "Israeli" settlers targeted a key water facility, disrupting access to this vital resource for local residents.

The Sunday assault on Water Well No. 6 in the Ein Samia area, near the village of Kafr Malik, brought pumping operations to a complete halt, depriving dozens of towns of a crucial daily resource.

The water authority in the holy occupied city of al-Quds confirmed that the well, one of the region’s most important groundwater resources, supplies up to 12,000 cubic meters of water daily, roughly 17% of the total output of the al-Quds District’s water utility.

The repeated attacks on Ein Samia, including the destruction of surveillance equipment and tampering with critical infrastructure, have raised serious concerns about deliberate efforts to undermine Palestinian water security.

Since October 2023, amid its war on Gaza, "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] and settlers have intensified attacks in the West Bank, killing over 1,000 Palestinians—including 223 children—wounding more than 10,600, detaining over 20,500, and holding 9,204 in prisons [3,368 without charge], with at least 98 dying in custody.

Addressing the issue of the settler violence on Saturday, Gaza’s Hamas Resistance movement vehemently denounced the ongoing attacks, describing them as a calculated escalation and a deliberate strategy by the "Israeli" authorities to intimidate and forcibly displace Palestinian communities.

Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi stated that the daily assaults, theft of property, and unrestrained actions of settler groups across the West Bank, coupled with the IOF’s sustained offensives in the territory’s northern areas, exposed the depth of “terrorism” being executed under the explicit political guidance of "Israel’s" extremist administration.