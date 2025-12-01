Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Sri Lanka Declares Emergency as Cyclone Ditwah Devastation Grows

folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 9 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Sri Lanka has declared a state of emergency after Cyclone Ditwah caused catastrophic flooding and landslides, leaving at least 330 people dead.

The country’s disaster management center reported that around 108,000 people are now staying in temporary shelters, with more than 370 still missing.

Authorities estimate that 20,000 homes have been destroyed and nearly 196,000 people displaced in what is considered the nation’s worst weather disaster in years.

Kandy and Badulla recorded the highest death tolls, and many areas remain unreachable due to damaged roads and landslides.

The government has called on the international community for urgent assistance, noting that the cyclone struck the east coast on Friday before moving away.

Relief efforts have been slowed by power outages and blocked routes. India has already sent emergency aid, including 10 tons of relief supplies and a medical team delivered by an IAF aircraft.

Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar confirmed that the NDRF is coordinating with Sri Lankan officials, and India is also deploying helicopters from the INS Vikrant, currently docked in Colombo, to support rescue operations.

