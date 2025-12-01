WSJ: Security Guarantees Still Stalling Ukraine–US Peace Talks

By Staff, Agencies

Security guarantees for Ukraine remain a major unresolved issue in the latest round of peace talks between Kiev and Washington, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The negotiations, which also touched on election timing and territorial questions, took place at the Shell Bay Club in Florida and ran for more than four hours.

Ukraine’s delegation was led by security chief Rustem Umerov, replacing Andrey Yermak, who recently resigned amid a corruption scandal. Umerov met with US President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and informal adviser Jared Kushner to discuss Trump’s proposed peace plan.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the talks as productive but cautioned that the process remains “delicate” and “complicated.” A source close to the Ukrainian side said the discussions were challenging and that both teams are still searching for workable solutions. Umerov publicly thanked Washington for its support, in an apparent effort to address Trump’s criticism that Kiev has shown insufficient gratitude.

The talks reportedly covered potential election dates in Ukraine and the possibility of land swaps with Russia. President Vladimir Putin has argued that any agreement is legally impossible because Zelensky’s term has expired and elections have not been held under martial law.

Ukraine continues to reject Russia’s key demands, including troop withdrawal from Donbass and recognition of Moscow’s declared borders. The scope of future US or Western security guarantees for Ukraine remains unresolved. Zelensky said there had been “some constructive progress,” while Rubio signaled to European allies that the US expects a peace deal before providing further security assurances.

Russia maintains that Ukraine must abandon its NATO ambitions, adopt a neutral status, and refuse any foreign troops or nuclear weapons on its soil—conditions Moscow says are essential to avoid a wider conflict.