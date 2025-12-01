Global Arms Sales Surge to Record Levels in 2024 Amid Intensifying Global Conflicts

By Staff, Agencies

Global arms sales reached an unprecedented high in 2024 as military spending accelerated across the world, driven by major conflicts, rising geopolitical tensions, and an urgent push by governments to modernize their armed forces, according to new figures released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute [SIPRI].

SIPRI reported that the world’s 100 largest defense companies generated $679 billion in revenue last year — a 5.9% increase and the fastest annual growth since 2018. Analysts attributed the surge largely to the war in Ukraine, the “Israeli” entity’s military campaign in Gaza, and widening regional confrontations that pushed states to expand procurement and invest in new military technologies.

US and European manufacturers led the global expansion. American firms posted $334 billion in combined sales despite continued setbacks in key programs such as the F-35 fighter jet and the Columbia-class submarine.

In Europe, nearly all major companies recorded higher revenues, with the region’s total reaching $151 billion, a 13% rise. Czech-based Czechoslovak Group registered the single biggest increase worldwide — a staggering 193% jump linked to large-scale equipment transfers to Ukraine.

Russian defense firms, operating under stringent Western sanctions and facing manpower shortages, still grew their revenues by 23% to $31.2 billion, largely due to sustained domestic purchases for the war effort.

Turkey continued its rapid ascent in the global arms market, with five companies now ranked in SIPRI’s Top 100. New entrant MKE joined ASELSAN, TAI, Baykar and Roketsan, helping push Turkey's defense revenues to $10.1 billion, an 11% increase.

In Asia-Oceania, total sales dipped by 1.2% — weighed down primarily by reduced Chinese procurement amid widespread corruption investigations — although firms in Japan and South Korea reported strong double-digit growth, fueled by expanding exports and regional military buildups.

West Asia marked its highest presence ever in the Top 100, with nine companies generating a combined $31 billion. Israeli defense manufacturers continued to post growth despite mounting global criticism of the ongoing Gaza genocide.

Since October 2023, the “Israeli” army has martyred at least 70,103 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured 170,985, in a two-year assault that has devastated the Gaza Strip.

Despite repeated warnings from international rights groups — which argue that supplying weapons to the "Israeli" entity risks making states complicit in war crimes — many Western governments continued transferring arms and military components throughout the campaign.