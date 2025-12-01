“Israeli” Drone Strike Martyrs Palestinian Man in Gaza, Marking New Ceasefire Violation

By Staff, Agencies

A Palestinian man has been martyred in an “Israeli” drone strike near the so-called yellow zone in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood, in yet another breach of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and the occupying entity.

Medical sources identified the victim as Muhammad Nasr Siam, who was fatally shot by an “Israeli” drone east of the Zeitoun area, southeast of Gaza City, on Monday.

The yellow line in Gaza marks the boundary where “Israeli” forces are permitted to remain under the current ceasefire framework. The zone, established by the “Israeli” military, has become a restricted-access corridor since the US-brokered truce came into effect last month.

In a separate violation, “Israeli” artillery shelled the eastern side of the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

According to the Gaza Government Media Office, “Israel” has committed at least 591 violations of the ceasefire over the past 50 days, killing hundreds of Palestinians since the truce began on October 10. The office said 357 civilians have been martyred and 903 wounded, with children, women, and elderly people making up the majority of casualties.

The Media Office condemned what it described as “continued, serious, and systematic violations” of the agreement by the “Israeli” occupation, stressing that these acts represent a “flagrant breach of international humanitarian law and the humanitarian protocol” linked to the ceasefire.

The documented violations include 164 shooting incidents targeting civilians, 25 raids into residential areas beyond the yellow line, 280 instances of bombing and shelling, and 118 cases of property destruction. “Israeli” forces have also abducted 38 Palestinians from Gaza during the same period.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 70,100 Palestinians have been martyred and more than 170,900 injured since the start of “Israel’s” genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

Despite the ceasefire, “Israel” continues to obstruct humanitarian aid, destroy infrastructure and intensify pressure on the already devastated population.