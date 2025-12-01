Sub-Saharan Africa: Major Aid Cuts Endanger HIV Efforts

Sub-Saharan Africa’s fight against HIV/AIDS is facing a renewed crisis as cuts in US, British, and European aid leave health services struggling, with experts warning of millions of additional infections by 2030.

Reports from Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, and the DRC show clinics shuttered, rising AIDS deaths, and test-kit shortages, underscoring how aid cuts are devastating HIV prevention, testing, and treatment across the continent.

“The complex ecosystem that sustains HIV services in dozens of low- and middle-income countries was shaken to its core,” Winnie Byanyima, executive director of UNAIDS, said of the crisis.

UNAIDS warns the cuts could cause 3.3 million additional HIV infections by 2030, and despite some domestic funding, care remains far from universal.

Preventive HIV programs, heavily donor-funded, have been hardest hit, with Burundi seeing a 64% drop in patients; similar setbacks are reported across Angola, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

Progress in HIV prevention has long focused on “key populations” at higher risk of infection, including people who inject drugs, sex workers, and prison inmates.

Now, many of these clinics that treat vulnerable groups and community-led organizations have closed.

Teenage girls and young women, disproportionately affected by HIV, are among the hardest hit by aid cuts, while in Kenya, some key populations hide their identities to access care, complicating public health data.

Despite the setbacks, some observers see potential for reform. John Plastow, executive director at Frontline Aids, noted that governments and communities are beginning to “build more sustainable, homegrown HIV responses.”

UNAIDS highlighted several countries, including Nigeria, Uganda, Cote d’Ivoire, South Africa, and Tanzania, that have pledged to increase domestic investment in HIV services. Innovations, such as long-acting injectable drugs for prevention, are also “gaining momentum.”

“We know what works, we have the science, tools, and proven strategies,” Byanyima said. “What we need now is political courage: investing in communities, in prevention, in innovation, and in protecting human rights as the path to end Aids.”

The crisis has been fueled in part by the Trump administration’s abrupt cut to all overseas aid in January 2025, with only partial restorations since. The UK and other European donors have also reduced funding, leaving external health assistance over 2025 between 30% and 40% lower than in 2023.

Experts warn that without renewed international and domestic commitment, the hard-won progress against HIV in sub-Saharan Africa risks reversing, potentially setting back the fight against Aids by years.