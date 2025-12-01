Russia Grants Visa-Free Entry to Chinese Travelers in Reciprocal Move

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a new policy allowing Chinese citizens to enter Russia without a visa for stays of up to 30 days. The decision mirrors China’s recent move to offer the same visa-free access to Russian visitors on a one-year trial basis.

Under the new rules, Chinese nationals can visit Russia visa-free for tourism, business, private travel, or to participate in cultural, scientific, political, economic, or sporting events. The policy takes effect December 1 and will run until September 14, 2026.

Putin previously praised China’s visa-free policy for Russians and promised a reciprocal response, saying it would help strengthen both cultural and economic ties. Early travel data shows the impact: Russian trips to China rose by 30–40% year-on-year in October.

The two countries had already allowed visa-free travel for organized tour groups since 2022, boosting tourism in both directions. Between January and July this year, 237,000 Russians traveled to China, while 262,000 Chinese tourists visited Russia.

Air connectivity also remains strong, with eight Russian airlines flying 36 routes to China and ten Chinese carriers operating 24 routes to Russia — about 230 flights each week.

Aeroflot reported its passenger traffic to China nearly tripled in 2024, especially to destinations like Hainan, Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, and Hong Kong.