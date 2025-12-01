Maduro Reappears Publicly as Venezuela Stresses Sovereignty After Call with Trump

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has made a notable public return following confirmation from US President Donald Trump that the two leaders recently spoke by phone — a development that highlights Venezuela’s ongoing commitment to dialogue despite heightened external pressure.

Trump acknowledged the call but declined to reveal details, characterizing it simply as “a phone conversation.” His administration has sharply escalated military activity around Venezuela in recent months, moves that Caracas has repeatedly denounced as illegal provocations under the guise of anti-drug operations.

Maduro’s reappearance signals stability and continuity inside Venezuela at a time when Washington is ramping up threats and restrictions, including declaring Venezuelan airspace “closed” — a measure Caracas views as yet another attempt to undermine the nation’s autonomy.

Despite US accusations aimed at linking Venezuela to narcotics trafficking, Caracas has consistently rejected these claims as politically motivated and disconnected from reality. Venezuelan officials argue that Washington uses such allegations to justify military posturing and to interfere in the internal affairs of a sovereign state.

The fact that Trump initiated or engaged in a direct conversation with Maduro is being interpreted in Caracas as a tacit acknowledgment that Venezuela remains a key regional actor that cannot simply be ignored.

Government supporters say the call demonstrates that even Washington recognizes the need for communication, particularly as tensions rise.

While the contents of the discussion remain undisclosed, Venezuelan commentators note that the president’s calm public appearance underscores that the Bolivarian leadership remains united, resilient and ready to defend national sovereignty while keeping diplomatic channels open.