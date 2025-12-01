UK Inquiry Hears Allegations of SAS Cover-Up in Afghanistan

By Staff, Agencies

A UK inquiry has heard explosive allegations that senior military leaders — including the former director of UK special forces — attempted to suppress warnings that SAS units in Afghanistan were carrying out unlawful killings, according to The Guardian.

A senior special forces whistleblower, identified as N1466, said he alerted commanders in February 2011 that SAS units were conducting extrajudicial killings, yet the chain of command failed to intervene, allowing the incidents to continue until 2013.

The inquiry, led by Lord Justice Haddon-Cave, is examining claims that British forces summarily killed 80 people during operations.

N1466 said unnecessary deaths followed the failure to act, including the shooting of two toddlers during a 2012 night raid in Nimruz province that also killed their parents, Hussain Uzbakzai and Ruqquia Haleem. Their uncle told the inquiry the children “are asking for … justice.”

The whistleblower further testified that the director of special forces tried to conceal the crimes, launching a superficial review of tactics to create the appearance of action while avoiding scrutiny.

He said patterns in the operations made it “blatantly clear” the issue was not procedures but an intent to kill.