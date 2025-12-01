India Warns of Rising Bioterrorism Threat at BWC Anniversary Conference

By Staff, Agencies

India has urged the international community to prepare for the growing threat of bioterrorism, warning that rapidly spreading biological dangers can overwhelm national systems and easily cross borders.

Speaking at the 50th anniversary conference of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said the treaty remains a crucial safeguard ensuring that life-science innovation is not weaponized.

Jaishankar stressed that “disease must never be used as a weapon”, warning that misuse by non-state actors is no longer a distant scenario.

He said no country can confront such threats alone, calling for deeper global cooperation and emphasizing that the Global South must play a central role in shaping modern biosecurity frameworks.

Highlighting India’s capabilities, Jaishankar noted the country is known as the “pharmacy of the world”, producing 60% of global vaccines and more than 20% of generic medicines, including 60% of Africa’s supply.

India’s biotech sector has expanded to nearly 11,000 startups, up from just 50 in 2014.

He added that India has delivered 300 million vaccine doses and medical aid to over 100 vulnerable nations, many free of charge.

To strengthen global preparedness, India has proposed a National Implementation Framework focused on identifying high-risk agents, regulating dual-use research, improving incident reporting, establishing response mechanisms, and ensuring continuous training.