South Africa Rejects Trump’s G20 Threat
By Staff, Agencies
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa dismissed US President Donald Trump’s declaration that Pretoria would be excluded from the 2026 G20 summit, stressing that South Africa is a founding and full member of the forum.
Trump claimed South Africa refused to hand over the G20 presidency to a US embassy representative at the Johannesburg summit’s closing ceremony.
Pretoria maintains that the transfer was carried out correctly to the designated US official.
The dispute follows Washington’s boycott of the November 22–23 G20 summit in Johannesburg. Trump again pushed debunked allegations that South Africa’s Black-majority government persecutes white citizens.
In his address, Ramaphosa called Trump’s accusations of a “genocide against Afrikaners” and claims of land seizures “blatant misinformation,” reaffirming that South Africa remains an active, constructive G20 member.
Despite tensions, Ramaphosa emphasized continued engagement from US businesses and civil society during G20-related events, signaling Pretoria’s commitment to maintain constructive dialogue within the G20 framework.
