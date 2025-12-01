Araghchi: US Must Regain Iran’s Trust to Restore Diplomacy

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the United States must regain Tehran’s trust if it wants a return to diplomacy. In a call with Japan’s Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu, Araghchi outlined Iran’s position on its peaceful nuclear program and recent actions by the US and the European trio — Britain, France, and Germany.

He noted that Iran had held five rounds of talks on a successor to the 2015 nuclear deal before the US-“Israeli” airstrikes in mid-June targeting Iranian nuclear facilities.

Tehran continues to reject Western demands to include its ballistic missile program in future negotiations, calling its defense capabilities non-negotiable.

Araghchi criticized the European trio’s decision on August 28 to trigger the “snapback” mechanism restoring UN sanctions, saying the move undermines diplomatic efforts. He expressed hope for continued strong cooperation with Japan.

Motegi reiterated Japan’s commitment to regional stability and encouraged renewed talks between Washington and Tehran. He urged Iran to resume full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Araghchi and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi had agreed in Cairo on practical steps to restore cooperation, after Iran’s Parliament ordered a suspension of all collaboration following the “Israeli”-US attacks on three nuclear sites. However, the IAEA Board of Governors’ anti-Iran resolution on November 20 led Tehran to declare the Cairo agreement void.