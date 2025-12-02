Iran’s Araghchi: Tehran Never Abandoned Diplomacy; US Pushing World toward ‘Law of the Jungle’

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that his country has remained committed to diplomacy despite Washington’s disruption of indirect talks, noting that the United States is steering global affairs toward a “law of the jungle” through its reliance on force.

His remarks came during an interview with the program Ma‘Moosa Al Farei, following a high-level gathering on mediation efforts in Muscat.

“If the American side shows its readiness for a fair and balanced agreement based on mutual interests, the Islamic Republic of Iran will definitely consider the issue. We have never left the negotiating table, because diplomacy is an integral part of our approach and principles,” he said.

Regarding his recent visit to Muscat and the meetings he had, the Iranian top diplomat said that the main theme “was the unfortunate reality that international law and global systems have been increasingly influenced by the United States’ tendency to resort to force in international relations.”

He noted that five rounds of indirect talks, mediated by Oman earlier this year, had brought the sides “very close” to an understanding before Washington rejected proposed solutions and violated the diplomatic path.

According to Araghchi, the negotiations collapsed when the US insisted on “zero enrichment,” a demand he said Iran could never accept.

“If you want zero enrichment, there will be no agreement. If you want zero bombs, we can reach one,” he reiterated.

The foreign minister warned that international relations are increasingly shaped by “the law of the jungle” due to US militarism, and that when the concept of “peace through strength” is invoked, it effectively means victory goes to whoever has greater power, whereas real peace should be achieved through diplomacy.

The Iranian foreign minister urges the US to regain Tehran’s trust in order to return to diplomacy.

He said the aggression against Iran, conducted by “Israel” with direct US involvement, occurred “in the middle of the negotiations,” which was an attack not only on Iran but on diplomacy itself and on Oman’s role as mediator.

Addressing the recent 12-day war with “Israel”, Araghchi said Iran paid “heavy costs” but emerged stronger, having tested its missile systems in real combat and identified weaknesses on both sides.

Asked whether direct dialogue between Tehran and “Tel Aviv” could ever be possible, Araghchi said Iran “does not recognize any legitimacy for the Zionist entity.”

The occupation entity “does not belong to this region,” he said, adding that it was established through “the usurpation of Palestinian land” and maintained by “crimes, killings, and genocide.”

On regional policy, he reaffirmed Iran’s support for groups such as Lebanon's Hezbollah, Yemen's Ansarullah, and the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas.

They are “independent actors,” he stressed, adding Iran backs them because "we believe they are fighting for a legitimate and sacred aim."

“They are fighting to liberate their land and achieve freedom,” he added.