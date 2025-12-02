Anxious of Potential Chinese Missile Strikes, US fortifies Kadena Air Base

By Staff, Agencies

The United States military has intensified preparations at its frontline air base in Japan, with personnel at Kadena Air Base conducting rapid runway repair drills designed to ensure operations can continue in the event of a Chinese missile attack, according to a Newsweek report.

Located roughly 600 kilometers from Taiwan, Kadena Air Base on Okinawa is the closest major US airpower hub to the island and a central node for the Pentagon’s operations across the western Pacific. The base hosts a rotational fighter jet presence and serves as an operational platform for Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy drone fleets.

Given its proximity to the Taiwan Strait, Kadena is widely regarded as a primary target should the United States intervene militarily in Taiwan, which Beijing asserts is an integral part of its sovereign territory. China maintains that any foreign military backing for Taipei would amount to interference in its internal affairs.

A Pentagon assessment on China’s military capabilities notes that Beijing possesses more than 2,000 ballistic missiles capable of striking all of Japan, underscoring Kadena’s vulnerability despite its current defenses, which include the Patriot PAC-3 air defense system.

During an operational readiness exercise held on November 6, members of the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron carried out rapid airfield damage repair [RADR] training, simulating the aftermath of a missile strike on the base’s “mission-essential” runway.

The drills involved filling craters, clearing debris, and restoring runway surfaces, tasks the unit says are crucial for ensuring the airfield can resume launching combat aircraft under fire.

“Every second counts when it comes to airfield recovery,” said Senior Airman Seth Callahan, noting that timely repairs are “what keeps the mission moving.”

The exercises, detailed in a November 26 Air Force statement, were designed to test the base’s ability to maintain operations in a contested environment.

Beyond the drills, Kadena’s operations support squadron and civil engineer squadron are currently conducting what the 18th Wing described as the base’s most extensive airfield repair projects of the year. The works include replacing worn pavement and upgrading structural sections of the runway.

“Every step impacts the runway’s performance,” said Master Sergeant Brock Butshke, who oversees pavements and equipment for the squadron. “Our goal is to make sure it’s strong, smooth, and ready for anything the mission requires.”

The improvements are expected to bolster the base’s durability and reduce the frequency of future repairs, ensuring Kadena remains “a critical launch point” for US Indo-Pacific air operations.