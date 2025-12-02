WH Confirms Kill All Caribbean Strike, Deflects Blame from Hegseth

By Staff, Agencies

The White House confirmed that a second US military strike in September killed wounded civilians following an initial attack on an alleged drug-smuggling vessel in the Caribbean, placing primary responsibility on the naval commander leading the operation.

Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said Admiral Frank Bradley, head of United States Special Operations Command, acted “within his authority and the law” when conducting the follow-up strike after the first strike left survivors clinging to wreckage.

The US has yet to provide any evidence supporting its claims, despite destroying 22 boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific and killing at least 83 people. While the US Navy possesses the capability to intercept these vessels without lethal force, it has instead opted for extrajudicial killings, signaling a more aggressive posture in the region alongside escalating threats to Venezuela and President Nicolas Maduro.

Her statement appeared aimed at defending War Secretary Pete Hegseth, who faced scrutiny after a Washington Post report revealed he had verbally ordered an elite unit to kill all crew members aboard the boat.

Leavitt emphasized that Hegseth had “authorized Admiral Bradley to conduct these kinetic strikes,” claiming that the Pentagon chief did not directly order the deaths.

She added, “The president has made it quite clear that if narco-terrorists again are trafficking illegal drugs towards the United States, he has the authority to kill them. That is what this administration is doing.”

The incident, which killed 11 people, marked an early phase of the Trump administration’s military campaign against what it calls “narco-terrorists” transporting drugs from Venezuela to the US.

Hegseth later took to social media to defend Bradley, writing, “Admiral Mitch Bradley is an American hero, a true professional, and has my 100% support. I stand by him and the combat decisions he has made, on the September 2 mission and all others since.”

Lawmakers from both parties have already pledged investigations into the alleged “kill order", with some warning the attacks could constitute war crimes. The new White House confirmation and assignment of responsibility to Bradley will likely intensify Capitol Hill oversight of US operations in the Caribbean, particularly those conducted under Southern Command [SOUTHCOM].

US President Donald Trump appeared to distance himself from the incident when asked about it aboard Air Force One.

“I wouldn’t have wanted that, not a second strike,” he said, adding that the initial strike was “fine” and expressing confidence in Hegseth’s account.