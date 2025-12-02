Iran’s Qalibaf Hails IRG’s Joint Anti-Terror War Game

By Staff, Agencies

The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf praised the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Ground Force for hosting a major joint anti-terrorism drill and highlighted its significance for regional cooperation.

Addressing a parliamentary session on Tuesday, Qalibaf said the “Sahand-2025” anti-terrorism exercise, hosted by the IRG Ground Force, is being held with the participation of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO].

“Iran’s defensive cooperation and joint anti-terrorism efforts with the other countries are constantly improving,” he noted, adding that “the operational results of such cooperation will become evident in eliminating the threats posed by Iran’s enemies and in dismantling the terrorist groups.”

Qalibaf stated the holding Sahand-2025 exercise carries an important message to global hegemonic powers and demonstrates the serious resolve among the independent countries to defend themselves against unjust international structures.