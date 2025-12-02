“Israel” Escalates WB Raids

By Staff, Agencies

Two “Israeli” occupation soldiers were injured in a stabbing operation at the entrance to the settlement of "Ateret", north of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian sources revealed on Tuesday.

The Palestinian who carried out the operation near the villages of Atara and Umm Safa was martyred by the “Israeli” occupation forces.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” media detailed that “a Palestinian stabbed two ‘Israelis’, who were then taken to a hospital for treatment,” adding that “Israeli” army forces present at the scene opened fire on the Palestinian suspected of carrying out the operation.

This comes as “Israel” continues to escalate its aggression on the West Bank, conducting raids across Palestinian villages, arresting and attacking Palestinians.

The “Israeli” occupation continued its aggressive escalation in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, with its forces and settlers carrying out widespread raids on villages and towns and attacking Palestinians and their property.

Meanwhile, A 35-year-old woman was shot by live fire from the occupation forces at the Mazmuria checkpoint near Beit Lahm early this morning, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The occupation forces also stormed Al-Ahli Hospital, the surrounding area of Al-Mizan Hospital, and Muhammad Ali Al-Muhtaseb Hospital in the city of al-Khalil, in the southern West Bank. Israeli occupation forces also carried out raids in several areas of Tubas, Aal-Khalil, and Nablus.

Furthermore, “Israeli” occupation forces stormed the town of Beit Rima in Ramallah, closing off its entrances while tightening military measures in the surrounding areas, creating tension and restricting the residents' movement across the town.

In addition, Palestinian media sources reported this morning that the occupation forces are preparing to demolish the home of the family of the individual who allegedly carried out the bus attack in the Al-Ma’ajeen neighborhood of Nablus.

The Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs also announced that the 17-year-old Palestinian who allegedly carried out a ramming operation last night, Muhannad Tareq Muhammad al-Zughaier, was killed by occupation forces in Al-Khalil.