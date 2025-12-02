Iran: ‘Israel’s’ 20 Year Plot Failed to Destroy Iran’s Missile Power

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Forces Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi confirmed that a plot hatched by the “Israeli” entity over more than 20 years and deployed during “Tel Aviv” and Washington’s 12-day war on Iran in June failed to cripple the Islamic Republic’s missile capabilities and fracture the country.

Speaking on Tuesday during an event in the northeastern city of Mashhad, said the war, which was backed militarily and technologically by the US-led military alliance of NATO, had been engineered by the regime with strategic goals, including disarmament and political collapse, none of which materialized.

“The Zionist entity imposed this war to eliminate Iran’s missile power and pursue disintegration of the nation, but it did not reach its ominous goals,” he said, pointing to sustained defense readiness, missile deterrence, and drone operations as key pillars of Iran’s response during the assault.

Jahanshahi placed the war within a broader campaign of pressure that followed Iran’s Sacred Defense [1980–1988], noting its similarity to the Western-backed conflict imposed on the country by Iraq

He noted that adversaries have since used “cultural infiltration, human-rights accusations, the nuclear case, punitive sanctions, and finally the direct military confrontation [from June 23 to 25]” to attempt to destabilize the Islamic Republic.

Citing remarks by Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the commander said the operation was not a short-term escalation, but part of a long-built strategy.

“The enemy spent over two decades designing this war to destroy our missile capacity and weaken our Armed Forces. But by God’s grace and due to the strength of our forces, and Iran’s missile and drone power, it was defeated,” he stated.

The official also referenced a historical US policy proposal advocating the breakup of regional states.

Turning back to the US- “Israeli” aggression, the commander said that although the adversary managed to achieve tactical accuracy in certain intelligence operations, it failed to convert those operations into strategic success.

“Despite full backing from the US and NATO, the enemy accepted a ceasefire after a humiliating defeat,” he said, referring to both Tel Aviv and Washington’s pleading for cessation of Iran’s retaliatory strikes towards the end of the war.