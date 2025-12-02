“Israel” Martyrs Palestinian Photojournalist in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Local authorities in the Gaza Strip say a Palestinian photojournalist has been martyred in an “Israeli” aerial attack on the southern part of the coastal sliver, in the latest attack on reporters amid the “Tel Aviv” entity’s ongoing violations of a ceasefire that took effect on October 10.

The officials said Mahmoud Wadi lost his life on Tuesday afternoon when an “Israeli” unmanned aerial vehicle targeted an area in the city of Khan Yunis beyond the so-called yellow line.

The so-called yellow line is a temporary demarcation boundary inside the Gaza Strip to which “Israeli” forces agreed to withdraw as part of the first phase of the truce deal.

Meanwhile, there are reports of artillery shelling and heavy gunfire from “Israeli” helicopters inside the so-called yellow line east of Khan Yunis.

In the Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, “Israeli” occupation forces also demolished residential buildings inside the “yellow line”.

Hundreds of prominent international journalists have called for an immediate and unhindered foreign press access to the besieged Gaza Strip

With “Israel” maintaining its restriction on foreign journalists entering Gaza, Palestinian reporters serve as the sole direct sources of information from within the conflict zone.

The Federation of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] has expressed deep concern over the continued targeting and killing of Palestinian journalists by “Israeli” forces.

The federation emphasized that the ongoing developments in Gaza constitute a clear violation of international laws and norms.

It argued that the actions are accompanied by “Israeli” measures infringing upon press and media freedom, alongside efforts to suppress truth, stifle dissent, conceal daily violations, and hinder the dissemination of realities to the international audience.

Since October 2023, “Israeli” occupation forces have caused the deaths of at least 70,000 individuals, the majority being women and children, during a two-year genocidal campaign in Gaza.

The onslaught has caused extensive destruction to homes and civilian infrastructure, leaving the territory's remaining residents in a critical situation.