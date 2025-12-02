Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Putin’s India Trip to Revive Annual Summit Tradition

Putin’s India Trip to Revive Annual Summit Tradition
folder_openRussia access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov has called President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to India a major step toward strengthening Moscow’s partnership with New Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Manturov said the December 4–5 trip — Putin’s first since 2021 and his tenth overall — marks a return to the tradition of annual high-level summits.

He noted that both sides have “thoroughly prepared” the agenda to ensure productive talks and to provide fresh momentum for strategic cooperation across all sectors.

Manturov said senior officials and business leaders will also convene under the India-Russia Forum to explore ways to diversify bilateral trade, including expanding Indian exports of equipment, raw materials, and food products to Russia.

Manturov, who co-chairs the India-Russia Inter-governmental Commission, stressed that the visit reflects the continued importance of the partnership and is expected to deepen cooperation in economic, technological, and cultural fields.

Russia vladimir putin india diplomatic visits

Comments

  1. Related News
Putin’s India Trip to Revive Annual Summit Tradition

Putin’s India Trip to Revive Annual Summit Tradition

7 hours ago
Russia Grants Visa-Free Entry to Chinese Travelers in Reciprocal Move

Russia Grants Visa-Free Entry to Chinese Travelers in Reciprocal Move

one day ago
Russia to Open First-Ever Embassy in the Comoros

Russia to Open First-Ever Embassy in the Comoros

one day ago
Lavrov: Europe Has Withdrawn from Ukraine Talks

Lavrov: Europe Has Withdrawn from Ukraine Talks

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 02-12-2025 Hour: 07:09 Beirut Timing

whatshot