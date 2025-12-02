Putin’s India Trip to Revive Annual Summit Tradition

By Staff, Agencies

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov has called President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to India a major step toward strengthening Moscow’s partnership with New Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Manturov said the December 4–5 trip — Putin’s first since 2021 and his tenth overall — marks a return to the tradition of annual high-level summits.

He noted that both sides have “thoroughly prepared” the agenda to ensure productive talks and to provide fresh momentum for strategic cooperation across all sectors.

Manturov said senior officials and business leaders will also convene under the India-Russia Forum to explore ways to diversify bilateral trade, including expanding Indian exports of equipment, raw materials, and food products to Russia.

Manturov, who co-chairs the India-Russia Inter-governmental Commission, stressed that the visit reflects the continued importance of the partnership and is expected to deepen cooperation in economic, technological, and cultural fields.