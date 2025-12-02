Namibian Councillor Drops Controversial Middle Name

By Staff, Agencies

Long-serving Namibian regional councillor Adolf Hitler Uunona, 59, says he has officially removed “Hitler” from all documents and now wishes to be known simply as Adolf Uunona.

The Ompundja representative, who has served since 2004 under the ruling Swapo party, was recently re-elected for a fifth term despite years of international headlines about his name.

Uunona told local outlets the change aims to prevent confusion and unwanted associations with the Nazi dictator.

He stressed that his politics are rooted in Namibia’s liberation struggle and community development, not hatred or extremism.

He added that his father chose the name without understanding its global meaning, and that he himself only later realised its historical weight.

His decision comes after decades of clarifying that he rejects any connection to Nazi ideology. Family and colleagues have always called him “Adolf,” a name he now wants used universally.

The unusual naming reflects Namibia’s colonial history under German rule from 1884 to 1915, when Germanic names became widespread.

Historians note that the period also saw atrocities against the Herero, Nama, and San peoples, sometimes described as a “forgotten genocide.”

Despite the controversy surrounding his former name, Uunona continues to dominate local elections, with residents crediting his long record of grassroots service, including work on roads, utilities, and support for rural households.