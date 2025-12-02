Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Ex-EU Diplomat Mogherini Held in Funding Misuse Probe

Ex-EU Diplomat Mogherini Held in Funding Misuse Probe
folder_openEurope... access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Former EU foreign-policy chief Federica Mogherini is being held by authorities as investigators probe alleged misuse of European Union funds, according to Belgian and French media.

Police have conducted searches at the European External Action Service (EEAS) in Brussels—where Mogherini served as High Representative from 2014 to 2019—as well as at the College of Europe in Bruges, where she has been rector since 2020.

Documents were seized and three people detained on suspicion of procurement fraud, corruption, and conflict of interest, Reuters and Euractiv reported.

Belgian outlet L’Echo said Mogherini was among those detained. Stefano Sannino, former EEAS secretary-general under Mogherini and now a senior European Commission official, was also taken into custody, along with an employee from the College of Europe’s executive education department.

The investigation centers on the College of Europe’s €3.2 million purchase of a Bruges property in 2022, shortly before the institution received €654,000 in EEAS funding. Authorities suspect the college may have had access to confidential information that compromised fair competition.

Prosecutors are reviewing whether college officials had prior knowledge of a public tender for the EU Diplomatic Academy, a major training program for European diplomats funded by the EEAS.

Founded in 1949, the College of Europe is widely regarded as the EU’s elite training institution, producing many senior officials across European institutions. No formal charges have been filed.

reuters europe probe european diplomat

Comments

  1. Related News
Ex-EU Diplomat Mogherini Held in Funding Misuse Probe

Ex-EU Diplomat Mogherini Held in Funding Misuse Probe

5 hours ago
Putin’s India Trip to Revive Annual Summit Tradition

Putin’s India Trip to Revive Annual Summit Tradition

7 hours ago
Turkey: Russian-Flagged Tanker Attacked in Black Sea

Turkey: Russian-Flagged Tanker Attacked in Black Sea

11 hours ago
UK Files Reveal DSMA’s Expanding Role in Shaping and Suppressing Security Reporting

UK Files Reveal DSMA’s Expanding Role in Shaping and Suppressing Security Reporting

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 02-12-2025 Hour: 07:09 Beirut Timing

whatshot