“Israeli” Comptroller: Our Interception Failed during War with Iran

By Staff, Agencies

A report by the “Israeli” entity’s official comptroller has confirmed that “Tel Aviv’s” interception and protective apparatuses failed to provide physical protection for critical sites during Iran’s decisive retaliation against an unprovoked war by the regime in June.

The report provided by Matanyahu Englman on Tuesday blasted the entity for refusing to take substantive action, despite repeated warnings dating back to 2011 and a detailed 2020 report highlighting the structures’ vulnerabilities.

During the June 13-25 aggression, Iran demonstrated the precision and effectiveness of its ballistic and hypersonic missile capabilities, successfully striking multiple critical “Israeli” sites that had long been considered “secure.”

Among the targets hit were one in “Bir Sabae” [Beersheba], the “Israeli” technological hub, the Haifa Bazan oil refinery, and key laboratories at the Weizmann Institute of Science in the city Rehovot in the central part of the occupied territories.

Halfway through the war, reports noted that Iranian missile strikes had reduced the institute to smoldering ruin.

Once a pillar of the entity’s scientific and military collaboration, the institute with close links to the “Israeli” spy agency Mossad, now stands dysfunctional and devastated, they noted at the time.

Images from Rehovot circulated by various “Israeli” outlets have shown extensive damage to the Weizmann campus, underscoring that the entity’s high-tech missile systems, ranging from its much-vaunted Iron Dome apparatus to David’s Sling and the Arrow system, were not sufficient to protect vital infrastructure.

Smoke rising from the site hit in “Beersheba” further highlighted the vulnerability of the entity’s various facilities.

The comptroller noted that bureaucratic disputes over funding and responsibility had prevented meaningful progress towards shielding the sites.

Legal and procedural gaps left many sites unprotected, while some efforts were stalled or mismanaged, he added.

Even when the “Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu intervened in 2023, significant progress only began to take shape in late 2024, leaving the Zionist entity exposed during the retaliatory missile barrages, the official reported.