Iran: US Uses “Pressure and Deception,” Not Genuine Talks

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the United States was not truly seeking negotiations with Iran but was instead using “pressure, deception, and imposition” in an effort to force the country into submission.

Addressing a press conference in Tehran on Tuesday, Ghalibaf said the 12-day US-"Israeli" aggression proved that Iran “neither surrenders nor retreats under threat.”

He added that the US “bombed the negotiation table” just two days before a scheduled meeting, showing that “they are not looking for negotiations at all, and have practically chosen war.”

Speaking about Iran’s talks with the West after the 12-day war, Ghalibaf said they demanded Iran reduce its missile range, but emphasized that defending the country is non-negotiable and such a demand is “absolutely impossible.”

“In the recent negotiations, they also showed themselves to be conspirators and liars; their behavior proved that their goal is not to solve the issue, but rather pressure, deception, and imposition,” he said.

Ghalibaf described the 12-day war as a sophisticated, heinous terrorist aggression planned by the criminal ruling body of the Zionist entity in collaboration with the US.

While admitting a brief delay in Iran’s initial response, he stressed the speed with which the country reacted.

“Within about five days, we achieved sufficient dominance over the Zionist enemy’s air and ground,” Ghalibaf said, asserting that the enemy was desperate for a ceasefire by the sixth and seventh days.

He attributed this victory to the wisdom and courage of the leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the sacrifice of the Iranian people, and the precise operations of the Armed Forces that “brought the enemy to its knees.”

“Today, we truly believe that our power is not only in our military and missile capabilities,” Ghalibaf emphasized. “Our main power, after the grace of God, lies in the hearts of our people.”

The speaker highlighted lessons learned from True Promise 1, 2, and 3 operations, which provided immense tactical and technical experience.

“In a real battleground, despite the enemy’s multi-layered defense systems and air superiority, to fire more than 100 missiles in a limited timeframe and achieve over 70% accurate hits is a great military achievement.”

He warned that any future aggression from the US or the Zionist entity would be met with an exponentially stronger response.

Ghalibaf also criticized European nations for their “unwise decisions” and weak foreign policy, asserting that their global role has become worthless.

“The Europeans activated the snapback mechanism under direct orders from the United States, as if they had no will of their own,” he said, referring to the decision by the three European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal to invoke the accord’s dispute resolution mechanism on the eve of its expiration.

Iran and other countries, including China and Russia, have rejected the move, arguing that the European parties were the first to breach the accord and therefore are not entitled to trigger the mechanism.

Ghalibaf argued that Europe has effectively removed itself from the Iranian nuclear file and has no meaningful role in the Ukraine issue.

According to him, the US is exploiting Europe in two ways: by compelling them to pay for US-made weapons delivered to Ukraine, and by forcing them to buy expensive American gas to resell to their own people.

“They are expelled from one place and stuck in another, and this is the height of their mismanagement,” Ghalibaf said.