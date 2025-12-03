- Home
Lebanese President Appoints Former Ambassador Karam to Head Delegation to Mechanism Committee
By Staff
Lebanon has named former ambassador Simon Karam to lead its delegation in the upcoming mechanism committee meeting under the Cessation of Hostilities framework.
The official spokesperson for the Lebanese Presidency, Najat Sharafeddine, announced the following:
In adherence to his constitutional oath and in accordance with his constitutional powers, aimed at defending Lebanon’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and supreme interests and in response to the appreciated efforts of the US’ Government, which chairs the ‘Lebanon Military Technical Committee’ established under the ‘Cessation of Hostilities Declaration’ dated 27 November 2024
After being informed by the American side of the “Israeli” party’s approval to add a non-military member to its delegation participating in said committee, and following coordination and consultations with the House Speaker, Mr Nabih Berri, and PM Dr Nawaf Salam, the President of the Republic, General Joseph Aoun, has decided to appoint former ambassador and attorney Simon Karam to head the Lebanese delegation to the committee’s meetings.
The concerned parties have been notified accordingly. Ambassador Karam will therefore participate in committee meeting scheduled for today, 3 December 2025, in Naqoura.
