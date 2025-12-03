UNRWA: ’Israel’ Halts Thousands of Gaza Aid Trucks Amid Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees [UNRWA] reported that "Israel" is blocking roughly 6,000 trucks carrying food, medicine, and other relief supplies to Gaza—enough to support the besieged territory for three months.

UNRWA media adviser Adnan Abu Hasna said Tuesday that aid to Gaza has “nominally increased” since the October ceasefire but remains far below what the population needs after two years of blockade and devastation.

In October, "Israel" told the UN it would allow only 300 aid trucks daily into Gaza—half the agreed number—and has since blocked essential supplies like medicine, water, sanitation equipment, and food, Abu Hasna said.

The shipment "Israel" is holding also contains hundreds of thousands of tents and blankets intended for the 1.3 million displaced Palestinians across the territory.

“What has been allowed in is a limited number of trucks carrying commercial goods,” Abu Hasna said, adding that 95% of Gaza’s population relies entirely on humanitarian aid and cannot afford to buy commercial items even if they reach the market.

Most families, he said, have lost all purchasing power, leaving aid as their only means of survival.

UNRWA says it is continuing to negotiate access for the seized shipments but warns that the situation is becoming “unmanageable.”

Meanwhile, human rights organizations warn that the shortage of food, clean water, medicine, and shelter has pushed Gaza to the brink of famine.

Groups including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and Euro-Med Monitor have repeatedly warned "Israel" against using starvation as a method of warfare by obstructing aid and destroying essential infrastructure.

The UN says humanitarian agencies need access to at least 500 trucks per day to stabilize conditions in Gaza, yet the current entry rate remains a fraction of that.

Aid agencies have also warned that without the release of the thousands of stalled trucks, Gaza’s already catastrophic humanitarian crisis will continue to deteriorate, with hospitals unable to function, displaced families lacking shelter, and disease spreading rapidly through overcrowded camps.