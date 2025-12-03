Please Wait...

“Israeli” Channel 14: US Envoy Ortagus Suggested Bombing Sayyed Nasrallah’s Funeral!
folder_openInternational News access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Hebrew Media

“Israeli” Channel 14 political correspondent Tamir Morag reported that US envoy Morgan Ortagus — during a visit to the Zionist entity shortly before the funeral of the nation’s martyr, late Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah — suggested to “Israeli” officials that they strike the funeral ceremony at Beirut’s Sports City Stadium, framing the proposed attack as an opportunity to target Hezbollah leaders.

Morag explained that the “Israeli” side did not take her advice and ultimately decided not to attack the funeral, despite “Israeli” warplanes flying over the Lebanese capital during the mass farewell ceremony.

This proposal reveals a dangerous level of disregard for civilian lives, as targeting a mass funeral at the Sports City Stadium – which included hundreds of thousands of mourners inside the stadium and in its surrounding area – would have exposed countless civilians to the risk of being killed within minutes.

