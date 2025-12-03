- Home
Blood for Profit: Washington’s Defense Giants Cash in on Gaza
2 hours ago

Infographics by Abir Qanso
As the war on Gaza rages, America’s largest arms manufacturers are witnessing explosive financial gains. Vast weapons orders, record-breaking sales to “Israel” and soaring profits reveal how Palestinian blood continues to fuel one of the world’s most powerful war industries.
