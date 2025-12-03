200+ Cultural Figures Demand Release of Marwan Barghouti

By Staff, Agencies

Over 200 prominent cultural figures had come together to call for the release of Marwan Barghouti, the imprisoned Palestinian leader viewed as a key figure capable of uniting factions and advancing the stalled Palestinian statehood effort.

The prestigious and diverse group calling for his release in an open letter includes a variety of prominent names, including the writers Margaret Atwood, Philip Pullman, Zadie Smith and Annie Ernaux; actors Sir Ian McKellen, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tilda Swinton, Josh O’Connor and Mark Ruffalo, and the broadcaster and former footballer Gary Lineker.

It also includes the musicians Sting, Paul Simon, Brian Eno and Annie Lennox, as well as actor and presenter Stephen Fry and the British cookery writer and presenter Delia Smith. Others on the list are director Sir Richard Eyre, artist Ai Weiwei, and billionaire entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson.

Barghouti, 66, has spent 23 years in prison after what legal experts described as a flawed trial. An elected parliamentarian at the time of his arrest, he remains the most popular Palestinian leader, consistently topping polls as the people’s choice to lead.

"Israel’s" persistent refusal to release him, including in the recent captive swap that followed an October ceasefire in the Gaza war, does not appear to be linked to any intelligence assessment that he would pose a threat to "Israel’s" security but instead to the influence he may wield in building unity and a momentum to a two state-solution.

There is also concern that "Israel" is willing to pass new laws that will allowing it to impose the death penalty on Palestinian detainees, a law that could include Barghouti.

The UN resolution for an international Gaza stabilization force has not drawn many troop contributions, as nations fear being drawn into conflict with Hamas over disarmament, "Israel’s" condition for withdrawal.

Most big Palestinian human rights groups have also rejected the UN resolution, something Barghouti would have to navigate if released.

The campaign to release Barghouti intentionally echoes the cultural movement that was central to securing the freedom of Nelson Mandela and ending apartheid in South Africa. Mandela himself said in 2002: “What is happening to Barghouti is the same as what happened to me.”

British musician Brian Eno said: “History shows us that cultural voices can shift the course of politics. Just as global solidarity helped free Nelson Mandela, we all have the power to accelerate the day that Marwan Barghouti walks free. His release would mark a turning point in this long struggle and bring much-needed hope to all of us.”

Selma Dabbagh, a British-Palestinian novelist and lawyer, said: “Marwan Barghouti’s trial was widely recognized as a sham. The body that represents parliaments around the world - the Inter-Parliamentary Union – undertook their own assessment and concluded it was deeply flawed. Marwan’s release would be a critical step in allowing Palestinians to determine their own leadership, whatever shape that may take.”

The full statement reads: “We express our grave concern at the continuing imprisonment of Marwan Barghouti, his violent mistreatment and denial of legal rights whilst imprisoned. We call upon the United Nations and the governments of the world to actively seek the release of Marwan Barghouti from 'Israeli' prison.”

"Israeli" PM Netanyahu is expected to resist Barghouti’s release without strong US pressure; Trump invited him to the White House, potentially marking his fifth visit since January.