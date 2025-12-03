Iran: Araghchi Calls for Boost in Defense Capabilities

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed the need to strengthen the country’s national power and defensive capabilities, emphasizing that continued enhancement of Iran’s deterrent force is vital for safeguarding national interests.

Foreign Minister Araghchi attended a gathering of Friday prayer leaders from across Iran on Tuesday and outlined the recent developments in Iran’s foreign policy and international relations.

Reviewing the course of foreign policy over the past year, Araghchi described the heroic defense of the Iranian nation against the war of aggression imposed by the Zionist occupation and the US in June as a turning point in the country’s history.

Pointing to the Foreign Ministry’s continuous efforts to defend the rights and interests of the Iranian people, he said preserving national unity and cohesion is a collective responsibility and a prerequisite for the country’s success in confronting the enemies’ hostilities.

Araghchi also cited the wisdom, courage, and firm resolve of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the sacrifices of the Iranian Armed Forces, and the national unity and solidarity of the Iranian people as key elements in shaping the historic victory in the 12-day war.

The foreign minister also emphasized the need to continue strengthening national power and authority in various defense dimensions, as well as preserving and enhancing social capital and national cohesion.

On June 13, "Israel" launched an unprovoked attack on Iran, claiming military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. The US joined over a week later, bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in violation of international law. In retaliation, Iran struck strategic targets in the occupied territories and the US al-Udeid air base in Qatar, ultimately forcing a halt to the assault by June 24.