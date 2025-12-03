Putin Warns Europe as US–Russia Peace Talks Stall Over Ukraine

By Staff, Agencies

Peace negotiations between Russia and the United States made no real progress during high-level talks in Moscow, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, who spoke after a five-hour meeting with US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Ushakov described the discussions as “useful” but acknowledged that both sides remained far apart on the central issues of a potential peace deal for Ukraine, including territorial control. He said no concrete American proposals were debated directly and that Russia maintained strong objections to several elements of the US plan. A new Trump–Putin summit is not expected soon.

The cautious tone from both sides followed a combative opening statement by President Vladimir Putin, who accused European governments of obstructing peace efforts and insisted that some European demands were unacceptable to Moscow. While saying Russia does not seek a conflict with Europe, Putin warned that the country is “ready right now” if one begins.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio struck a more optimistic note, saying the talks made “some progress” on future security guarantees for Ukraine. He emphasized Washington’s goal of ensuring Ukraine’s long-term stability and economic recovery.

The US envoys’ visit came as part of an intense round of shuttle diplomacy aimed at revising a controversial 28-point US peace plan that initially favored Moscow. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who has opposed provisions requiring Kiev to cede territory or limit its armed forces, said he was awaiting signals from the US delegation and affirmed his readiness for a meeting with President Trump.

Skepticism remains high, however, as Russia’s demands effectively amount to Ukrainian capitulation. Putin has said he prefers the original US proposal—despite insisting it still needs changes—while continuing to portray European leaders as barriers to a negotiated settlement.

The meeting in Moscow followed discussions with Ukrainian officials in Florida. During the Kremlin visit, a brief video showed the delegations sitting across an oval white table before the feed was cut.

As diplomacy drags on, Russia has been escalating its rhetoric and military posture. Putin claimed that Russian forces had captured the strategic city of Pokrovsk, though Ukraine disputed the assertion, even as military analysts acknowledge that Russia controls most of the city. Recent battlefield gains have emboldened the Kremlin, with Putin repeatedly stressing that Russia will continue its offensive if talks fail.

He also threatened intensified strikes on Ukrainian ports and on any ships entering them, calling recent Ukrainian attacks on Russian tankers “piracy.” Russian state media amplified Putin’s confident tone, suggesting that Moscow’s terms could become even harsher as the war continues.