Guinness World Records Severs Ties with ’Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

Guinness World Records decided to halt all dealings with "Israel", blocking new submissions, including a request to certify an "Israeli" kidney-donation record, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to Hebrew Channel 12, a volunteer group called “Gift of Life,” which promotes kidney donations, approached Guinness to register a milestone involving 2,000 "Israeli" donors who saved lives through organ donation.

The organization said that the submission “was rejected for political reasons.”

The group paid fees and organized a ceremony in occupied al-Quds to photograph all 2,000 donors together to be included in Guinness, but it received an email from Guinness stating: “We are not currently processing record applications from 'Israel'.”

The group has since tried to understand the reason and whether the decision can be reversed but has received no response, the broadcaster said.

Rabbi Rachel Haber, who heads the organization, called Guinness’ refusal to recognize the accomplishment “unacceptable.”

Guinness has not commented on the claim.

The report came as "Israel" faces deepening isolation linked to its two-year genocidal war in Gaza, which triggered academic, cultural, political and sporting boycotts.

Since October 2023, the "Israeli" occupation forces has killed more than 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in a brutal assault that also left the enclave in ruins. The offensive came to a halt under a ceasefire deal that took effect on Oct. 10.