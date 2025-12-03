Please Wait...

Sheikh Qassem to Deliver A Speech at Festival Honoring the Martyred Scholars on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds

folder_openLebanon access_time 9 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem will deliver a speech on Friday, December 5, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. Beirut time, during a festival organized by Hezbollah in honor of the martyred scholars on the path of liberating Al-Quds and in tribute to those who combined the nobility of knowledge with the glory of martyrdom—scholars whose light was completed with the martyrdom of Hezbollah’s two Secretaries General, the Master of the Nation’s Martyrs Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine [may God’s mercy be upon them].

The commemorative event will be held at the mausoleum of the Nation’s Martyr His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in Beirut’s southern suburb.

Highlights in English will be available on Al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @ahdonaeng

Telegram: alahed_news

SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon SheikhNaimQassem Hezbollah SayyedHashemSafieddine

