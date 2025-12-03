Imam Khamenei: Islamic Republic Refutes Western View of Women

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran has invalidated the Western perspective on women, emphasizing that men and women are complementary partners in building civilization, sharing equal dignity and promoting unity in accordance with Islamic teachings.

Speaking to hundreds of women and girls across Iran on the occasion of National Mother’s Day—celebrating the birth anniversary of Sayyeda Fatima Zahraa [AS], daughter of the Prophet—Imam Khamenei warned against adopting Western cultural narratives and stressed the importance of respecting women’s rights within Islamic frameworks.

The Leader described Sayyed Fatima as “an exalted human being adorned with the highest qualities in all arenas”, including worship and humility, selflessness and sacrifice for the people, resilience in hardships and tribulations, courageous defense of the rights of the oppressed, elucidation and clarification of truths, understanding and political action, housekeeping, managing a household and raising children and participation in significant events in early Islamic history.

“The Iranian woman, thank God, takes guidance and lessons from such a sun, who, according to the Prophet, is the leader of all women in all times, and moves in accordance with her goals,” he said.

His Eminence said women and men in Islam have “equal roles in the life and history of humanity” and “equal opportunity to reach spiritual perfections,” adding that those who misunderstand religion or reject it “are in contradiction” with these principles.

“In Islam, in social activities, business, political activity, attaining most governmental positions, and in other arenas, women have equal rights with men, and in spiritual conduct and individual and public efforts, the path to their advancement is open,” Imam Khamenei said.

His Eminence criticized Western culture, saying: “The corrupt Western and capitalist culture is completely rejected from the perspective of Islam.”

The Leader said Islamic limitations on gender interaction, dress and modesty are aimed at preserving the dignity of women and controlling dangerous and powerful sexual desires, adding that Western culture pays no attention to such issues.

“In Islam, to preserve women’s dignity and control very strong and dangerous sexual desires, there are limitations and rulings regarding ‘interaction between women and men, women’s and men’s dress, women’s hijab and encouragement of marriage,’ which are entirely in line with women’s nature and the real interests and needs of society; whereas the control of endless and destructive sexual desires in Western culture is completely ignored.”

The Leader described men and women in Islam as “two balanced elements with many commonalities and some differences arising from the body and nature”.

“These two complementary elements play a role in managing human society, continuing the human race, advancing civilization, meeting societal needs and managing life,” he said.

Among the rights of women, he cited justice in social and family behavior, security, dignity and respect, and equality of wages in the same job, as well as insurance for working women and special leave provisions.

Imam Khamenei said that forming a family is one of the most important roles. “Unlike the neglect of the family institution in the wrong Western culture, in Islam, for ‘women, men, and children’ as elements forming the family, reciprocal and specific rights have been established,” he added.

Imam Khamenei contrasted the Islamic and capitalist views of women.

“In Islam, women have independence, capability, identity, and the possibility of advancement, but the capitalist perspective subordinates and absorbs the woman’s identity into the man and does not respect women’s dignity, treating women as material tools and objects of desire. The criminal gangs that recently caused a lot of commotion in the US are the result of this view,” he said.

The Leader criticized the destruction of the family structure and harms such as fatherless children, reduced family ratios, gangs targeting young girls, and the increasing promotion of sexual immorality in the name of freedom as major sins of the capitalist culture in the past one or two centuries.

“Western capitalism deceitfully calls this vast array of wrongdoing ‘freedom,’ and even uses this term in our country, whereas this is not freedom but enslavement,” he added.

Imam Khamenei said that despite the West’s insistence on exporting its flawed culture worldwide, claiming that certain restrictions on women, including the hijab, hinder their progress, “the Islamic Republic has disproved this false logic and shown that a Muslim woman, committed to Islamic covering, can move and play roles in all arenas, more than others.”

The Leader praised unprecedented achievements of Iranian women in science, sports, thought, research, politics, social activities, health, life expectancy, and voluntary support, including assisting the spouses of honored martyrs.

“Iran has never in its history had even one-hundredth of this number of learned, thoughtful and opinionated women, and it was the Islamic Republic that enabled the advancement of women in all major fields.”

Imam Khamenei cautioned the media against promoting Western capitalist views on women, saying when discussing hijab, women’s dress, and cooperation between men and women, domestic media should not repeat or highlight Western perspectives, but rather present the deep and effective Islamic view within the country and in international forums.

“This is the best way to promote Islam and will attract many people around the world, especially women, to it,” the Leader said.