Venezuelan Parliament Moves to Withdraw from International Criminal Court

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuela’s National Assembly has unanimously approved, in its first reading, a draft law to repeal the legislation that ratified the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court [ICC], effectively paving the way for the country’s withdrawal from the court.

Roy Daza, a representative of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela [PSUV] for Aragua state, presented the bill, describing the move as essential for protecting Venezuelan democracy.

He criticized the ICC, arguing that it has strayed from its original purpose of ensuring justice and due process, becoming instead an instrument manipulated by economic, political and cultural powers.

Daza emphasized that Venezuela has demonstrated its ability and willingness to carry out investigations requested by the ICC, in accordance with the principle of complementarity. However, he argued that the imposition of international mandates over national laws is unacceptable for a sovereign country like Venezuela.

The legislation comes after the ICC announced the closure of its Caracas office, citing insufficient cooperation on ongoing investigations, including the “Venezuela I” case into alleged crimes against humanity.

Venezuelan officials condemned the closure, calling it evidence of selective justice and “judicial colonialism,” and criticized the ICC as politicized and serving the interests of global powers rather than impartial justice.

Caracas maintains that international law should not override national legislation and that Venezuela’s legal system is fully capable of addressing matters that fall under the ICC’s scrutiny.