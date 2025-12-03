Trump Brands Somalis ‘Garbage’

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has said he does not want Somali immigrants in the US, urging them to go back to the East African nation, “which is barely a country,” and “fix it.”

Trump’s remarks come amid a broader attack on the Somali-American community, particularly in Minnesota, where the largest Somali diaspora in the US resides.

It followed Washington’s move to halt asylum decisions in response to the shooting of two National Guard soldiers near the White House last week.

Speaking to reporters during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Trump criticized Somali immigrants, including Democratic lawmaker Ilhan Omar, claiming they “contribute nothing” to US society.

“We’re gonna go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country. Ilhan Omar is garbage, she’s garbage. Her friends are garbage,” he said, adding that Somalia “is no good for a reason.”

Omar, who emigrated from Somalia, is the first naturalized US citizen from Africa to serve in Congress.

She represents Minnesota’s 5th District and is part of the ‘squad’ of progressive Democrats who frequently clash with Republicans.

Trump previously called her a “scum” in September after she narrowly escaped a censure vote in the House for making disparaging remarks about slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.