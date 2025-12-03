Italy Signals Pause on NATO Arms Plan for Ukraine

By Staff, Agencies

Italy has indicated it will not immediately join NATO’s program to purchase U.S.-made weapons for Ukraine, with Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani saying ongoing ceasefire talks make participation “premature.”

Speaking in Brussels, Tajani argued that if negotiations succeed, “weapons will no longer be needed,” and attention should shift to security guarantees instead.

The program — the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) — was launched after the suspension of direct U.S. arms shipments to Ukraine. It allows NATO states to jointly buy American weapons for Kyiv through a shared procurement mechanism.

According to Bloomberg, Tajani’s remarks mark the clearest sign that the government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is recalibrating its Ukraine policy.

Budget pressures and internal coalition disagreements are believed to be driving the shift. Italy insists it will continue to support Kyiv politically, but it is now the first European capital to openly question continued weapons deliveries during ceasefire negotiations.

Rome had signaled in October that it intended to join the PURL initiative, but its latest position represents a notable break from the stance of several major NATO allies.

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, around two-thirds of alliance members are currently participating in the program.