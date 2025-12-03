Amnesty Urges Probe into RSF Atrocities in Zamzam Camp

By Staff, Agencies

Amnesty International is calling for an investigation into possible war crimes after Rapid Support Forces (RSF) fighters launched a devastating assault on Zamzam, North Darfur’s largest displacement camp, in April 2025.

In a new report, Amnesty documents deliberate killings, hostage-taking, and the destruction of mosques, schools, and clinics.

The assault, carried out between April 11 and 13, involved indiscriminate fire and explosive weapons in crowded residential areas. Around 400,000 people fled in just 48 hours.

The attack formed part of a broader RSF campaign to seize El Fasher, which the group claimed to control on October 26. Witnesses reported executions of unarmed men and sexual assaults during and after the takeover.

Amnesty Secretary General Agnès Callamard described the operation as “horrific and deliberate,” stressing that civilians were attacked and robbed while denied any form of justice.

She said the assault fits a wider pattern of RSF operations targeting camps and villages, and criticized international actors — including the UAE — for supplying arms that have fueled the conflict.

The findings draw on field research from June to August 2025, including interviews with survivors, relatives of victims, journalists, analysts, and medical workers, along with verified videos, photos, and satellite imagery.

Survivors described shells hitting homes, streets, and even a mosque during a wedding ceremony. Satellite images from April 16 showed crater patterns consistent with heavy explosive use.

Amnesty documented 47 civilians deliberately killed inside homes, clinics, and places of worship — incidents it says may amount to the war crime of murder.