German Party Expels Member Over Hitler-Style Speech at Youth Event

2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Germany’s right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has expelled a new member after he delivered a speech widely compared to Adolf Hitler during a weekend youth gathering.

Alexander Eichwald, who was seeking a leadership role in the party’s ‘Generation Germany’ youth wing, spoke and gestured in a manner strongly reminiscent of the Nazi dictator while urging members to “protect German culture from foreign influence.” His performance prompted booing, confusion, and backlash online, according to ARD.

AfD co-leader Tino Chrupalla said the party issued Eichwald an immediate expulsion notice, calling the speech “bad satire” and stressing that the AfD “doesn’t want people like him in our party.” Eichwald reportedly joined only a few months ago.

The incident triggered speculation within the party and on social media, with some suggesting Eichwald may have been an informant for Germany’s domestic intelligence agency (BfV).

The event in Giessen also saw left-wing protests, traffic disruptions, and clashes between demonstrators and police.

The AfD, already under heightened scrutiny after being designated an ‘extremist’ organization by the BfV in May, continues to lead national polls with around 26–27% support, according to INSA and FORSA surveys.

