US Fast-Tracks Iran-Inspired Loitering Drones to West Asia

By Staff, Agencies

The United States has fielded "its first squadron" of one-way attack drones—built by reverse-engineering a highly coveted, multi-role Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle [UAV]—into the West Asia region.

On Wednesday, US Central Command announced establishment of Task Force Scorpion Strike [TFSS] that will oversee the first of its kind operational deployment by the US military, various American outlets reported.

The aircraft in question was identified as the Iranian Shahed-136 long-range UAV.

The reports also cited CENTCOM as noting that Washington had additionally set up Task Force Scorpion Strike [TFSS] to oversee the drone’s so far unprecedented deployment.

Observers also pointed to the unique nature of the taskforce, saying its development signaled urgency in Washington’s approach towards the drones’ deployment.

"This new taskforce sets the conditions for using innovation as a deterrent," said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander.

"Equipping our skilled warfighters faster with cutting-edge drone capabilities showcases US military innovation and strength," the official added.

According to one report, the system's deployment was spurred in part by War Secretary Pete Hegseth's "drone dominance" initiative that was deployed to accelerate delivery of low-cost and effective drones to US forces.

The Islamic Republic deployed the aircraft during the "Israeli" occupation’s and the US’s unprovoked and illegal war against its soil in June.

ABC News credited such aircraft with “changing the battlefield,” citing its successful employment during the war and crediting its endurance in carrying explosive payloads.

It also commended the drones for their autonomy of action and ease of launch.

The American version is rather called Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System [LUCAS] drones, the reports said, saying Washington world spend no more than $35,000 for manufacturing of each unit.

A US War Department official, meanwhile, said the Shahed drone after which the LUCAS variants have been developed had been hunted down by the US several years before.