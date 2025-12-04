Watchdog: IOF, Settlers Led 2,144 West Bank Attacks In November

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] and illegal settlers carried out at least 2,144 assaults on Palestinian civilians and their property across the occupied West Bank in November, according to a Ramallah-based watchdog.

The new monthly briefing issued by the Commission Against the Wall and Settlements on Wednesday detailed widespread incursions, land grabs, and destruction under the title Violations of the Occupation and Colonial Expansion Measures.

The report was presented by its director Muayyad Shaaban, who attributed 1,523 incidents to occupation troops, with the remainder carried out by settlers empowered by the IOF.

The dossier cataloged a sweeping range of abuses, including demolition of family homes and livelihoods, land confiscations, vandalism, movement blockades, fatal shootings, beatings, theft, and intimidation.

Palestinian communities from the city of Nablus in northern West Bank to rural hilltops reported a climate of entrapment, grief, and dispossession.

Shaaban warned the attacks reflected a cohesive strategy “engineered to uproot Indigenous Palestinians and superimpose a racist colonial order.”

The statement signaled a sharpening of Palestinians’ assertions that violations are coordinated, politically sanctioned, and designed to hollow out communities rather than discipline alleged suspects.

The November count also logged efforts to implant future illegal settlements, including attempts to erect 19 new outposts, described by the commission as precursors to expanded settlement networks.

The scale of territorial seizure accelerated in parallel.

Through confiscation orders and administrative boundary re-engineering, "Israel" annexed 280 hectares of Palestinian land last month, including around 280 hectares obtained by redrawing land designations.

Roughly 51 demolition orders were issued, while 46 demolition waves flattened or damaged 76 Palestinian structures, from farmrooms to family businesses. An additional 51 notices threatened more sites with destruction, deepening anxieties in communities already struggling to rebuild.

Human rights advocates said the findings reinforced long-standing criticisms from organizations such as the "Israeli" rights body "B'Tselem", which has argued that structural demolition and settlement growth formed core pillars of occupation, not emergency side effects.