Merz Faces Worst Approval Ratings Yet

By Staff, Agencies

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s approval rating has plunged to a record low of 22%, slipping even below the worst figures ever recorded for his predecessor, Olaf Scholz.

According to a poll by the Forsa opinion research institute, which surveyed 2,501 people on behalf of NTV and RTL TV channels last week, 76% of respondents are dissatisfied with Merz’s performance after only six months in office.

Merz’s CDU/CSU-SPD coalition faces polling struggles over a contentious pension reform marked by internal disputes. The CDU/CSU lags one point behind the rising right-wing Alternative for Germany [AfD], which leads the survey at 26%.

Only 15% now see the CDU/CSU as capable of addressing Germany’s problems, its lowest level in 18 months. In an October INSA poll, nearly half of respondents [49%] said they expect Merz’s government to collapse before its term ends in 2029.

Merz’s drop in popularity comes amid criticism that his policies contradict campaign promises to revive the economy while maintaining strong support for Ukraine. Economic outlooks are bleak, with 63% of Forsa respondents expecting conditions to worsen in the coming years.

Since taking office, Merz has advocated for greater militarization, aiming to make the German Armed Forces “the strongest conventional army in Europe.” His plan to reinstate mandatory military service has faced opposition and protest calls, which he justifies by pointing to the alleged ‘Russian threat.’

Moscow has dismissed the accusations, arguing that Merz is attempting to transform Germany into “the main military machine of Europe.” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Berlin and other European countries of sliding into a “Fourth Reich.”