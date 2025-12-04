Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Merz Faces Worst Approval Ratings Yet

Merz Faces Worst Approval Ratings Yet
folder_openEurope... access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s approval rating has plunged to a record low of 22%, slipping even below the worst figures ever recorded for his predecessor, Olaf Scholz.

According to a poll by the Forsa opinion research institute, which surveyed 2,501 people on behalf of NTV and RTL TV channels last week, 76% of respondents are dissatisfied with Merz’s performance after only six months in office.

Merz’s CDU/CSU-SPD coalition faces polling struggles over a contentious pension reform marked by internal disputes. The CDU/CSU lags one point behind the rising right-wing Alternative for Germany [AfD], which leads the survey at 26%.

Only 15% now see the CDU/CSU as capable of addressing Germany’s problems, its lowest level in 18 months. In an October INSA poll, nearly half of respondents [49%] said they expect Merz’s government to collapse before its term ends in 2029.

Merz’s drop in popularity comes amid criticism that his policies contradict campaign promises to revive the economy while maintaining strong support for Ukraine. Economic outlooks are bleak, with 63% of Forsa respondents expecting conditions to worsen in the coming years.

Since taking office, Merz has advocated for greater militarization, aiming to make the German Armed Forces “the strongest conventional army in Europe.” His plan to reinstate mandatory military service has faced opposition and protest calls, which he justifies by pointing to the alleged ‘Russian threat.’

Moscow has dismissed the accusations, arguing that Merz is attempting to transform Germany into “the main military machine of Europe.” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Berlin and other European countries of sliding into a “Fourth Reich.”

germany afd party OlafScholz

Comments

  1. Related News
Merz Faces Worst Approval Ratings Yet

Merz Faces Worst Approval Ratings Yet

9 hours ago
German Party Expels Member Over Hitler-Style Speech at Youth Event

German Party Expels Member Over Hitler-Style Speech at Youth Event

23 hours ago
Italy Signals Pause on NATO Arms Plan for Ukraine

Italy Signals Pause on NATO Arms Plan for Ukraine

23 hours ago
Belgium Blocks EU Plan to Use Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine Loans

Belgium Blocks EU Plan to Use Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine Loans

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 04-12-2025 Hour: 04:20 Beirut Timing

whatshot