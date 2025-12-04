Xi, Macron Talk Ukraine, Trade, And Teaming Up

By Staff, Agencies

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Beijing on Thursday, emphasizing the need to build a more stable relationship between China and France.

Xi reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership and expressed readiness to work with France “to exclude any interference” and reinforce bilateral stability.

Macron, for his part, acknowledged that while differences exist, it is the responsibility of both nations to overcome them for the greater good.

“Sometimes there are differences, but it is our responsibility to overcome them for the greater good,” he told Xi during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People.

The French president, accompanied by First Lady Brigitte Macron, was welcomed with full honors by Xi and Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan. The ceremony, relocated indoors due to cold weather, featured national anthems and children presenting flowers.

A key focus of Macron’s three-day visit to China was the war in Ukraine and the role Beijing could play in facilitating peace.

"We must continue to work towards peace and stability in the world, and in Ukraine and other regions affected by war," Macron said during the talks, emphasizing that both France and China have a "decisive" ability to collaborate.

Macron consistently urges Xi to push for a Ukraine ceasefire as the war enters its fourth winter. Western nations blame Beijing for indirectly backing Russia, while supplying Ukraine with advanced weapons to strike deep inside Russia.

It is worth noting that Macron’s visit follows Zelensky’s Paris trip, where he urged European leaders to stay committed to Ukraine and seek a fair end to the war.

Macron addressed France-China trade imbalance and urged a fairer global economy, with the EU facing a $357B deficit with China.

He had previously pushed for European tech self-reliance, warning the EU against becoming a ‘vassal’ to US or Chinese giants.

Trade concerns are expected to be central to Macron’s talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. After Beijing, he will go to Chengdu to mark the return of two giant pandas loaned to France.

The Chengdu visit, deemed "quite exceptional in Chinese protocol," underscores panda diplomacy, with new pandas soon replacing the popular pair in France.

Macron’s trip ends Friday. His 2023 China visit included a well-publicized Guangzhou university appearance, met with an enthusiastic student reception.