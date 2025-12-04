Al-Kaabi Threatens Trump’s Envoy: If You Do Not Silence Him, We’ll Stuff A Stone in His Mouth

By Staff, Agencies

Sheikh Akram Al Kaabi, the head of Al Nujaba Movement issued on Wednesday a threat against US President Donald Trump's envoy in Baghdad, for meddling in Iraq's affairs.

Al Kaabi described Baghdad-born envoy Mark Savaya as a "traitor" to the country of his birth. He said Savaya was "rolling up his sleeves to steal the wealth of his country and put them in the hands of his American master".

He further stressed: "Know that if you do not silence him, the Islamic Resistance will put a stone in his mouth and return him to his masters who enslaved him, so he betrayed his country and was not loyal to it."

Al Kaabi and his movement are designated terrorists by the US government, which considers them an "Iranian proxy group". Al-Kaabi has been under sanction since 2008 for carrying out attacks against US-led forces in Iraq.

His statement on Wednesday accused Savaya of "blatant interventions" in Iraqi affairs. After taking up his role as special envoy in October, Savaya said there was "no place for armed groups operating outside the authority of the state".

Iraqi leaders are under pressure to ensure the departure of US troops from the country after the territorial defeat of Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist ISIS/ISIL group]. A timetable agreed last year provides for American forces to leave Iraq next year.

Al-Kaabi's threat came on the day the US formally opened its vast new consulate in Erbil, capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq. US troops will continue operating from Kurdistan until next year to support operations against extremists in neighboring Syria.