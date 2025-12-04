Eurovision Broadcasters Clash Over ’Israel’ Boycott Calls

By Staff, Agencies

Tensions are rising within the European Broadcasting Union [EBU] ahead of a two-day Geneva meeting, as member broadcasters debate whether "Israel" should be allowed to compete in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest amid mounting outrage over its genocide in Gaza and political interference in past competitions.

Broadcasters from Iceland, Ireland, Spain, and the Netherlands have already threatened to withdraw from next year’s contest if "Israel" is permitted to compete. Belgium, Finland, and Sweden have also indicated they are considering a boycott, reflecting deepening frustration over "Israel’s” crimes in Gaza and the contest being used for political influence rather than musical expression.

The Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS cited a “serious violation of press freedom” in Gaza as its reason for opposing "Israel’s" participation. It also accused "Israel" of “proven interference” during the 2025 competition, where "Israel" placed second, by orchestrating lobbying campaigns targeting overseas public voters.

It is worth noting that "Israel" continues to ban international journalists from entering the Gaza Strip to document the aftermath of its aggression and continued violations of a ceasefire agreement, signed in October. Some journalists have been allowed into Gaza, however, under tours organized by "Israeli" occupation forces.

Broadcasters were initially expected to vote on "Israel’s" status in November, but the EBU postponed the decision shortly after the October 10 announcement of a ceasefire agreement, shifting the debate to its general assembly on December 4–5.

Last month, in what many interpreted as an attempt to avoid a divisive vote, the EBU introduced new voting rules aimed at improving “trust and transparency.” Delegates in Geneva must now decide whether the revised system sufficiently addresses concerns or whether a formal vote on excluding "Israel" is still necessary.

Austria’s ORF, which is set to host the 2026 contest, has urged members to reach a consensus to ensure broad participation. But several European broadcasters say the EBU’s rule changes fall short.

Iceland’s RUV said it would push for "Israel’s" expulsion before deciding on its own participation. Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE reiterated that it will boycott Eurovision if "Israel" remains on the roster, with its President, Jose Pablo Lopez, stating that the "Israeli" entity “has politically used the contest, has tried to influence the outcome, and has not been sanctioned for this conduct.”

Slovenia appears poised to skip the competition altogether after its parliament passed a budget that excludes Eurovision funding. However, RTV Slovenija director Natasa Gorscak noted that Slovenia could rejoin if the assembly votes to bar "Israel".

"Israeli" acts, despite receiving minimal support from professional juries, surged in rankings due to overwhelming public votes, spurred by a targeted government-led online advertisement campaign, leaping to fifth place in Malmo in 2024 and second in Basel this year.

If members decide to block "Israel" from competing, it wouldn’t be the first time in Eurovision history that a participant has been excluded. Russia was swiftly excluded following the start of the war with Ukraine, and Belarus was barred in 2021 after the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko.

The Geneva meeting will determine whether European broadcasters see that the genocide in Gaza and "Israel's" attempts to manipulate voting warrant similar action.