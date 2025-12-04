Netanyahu Names Military Secretary Roman Gofman as New Mossad Director

By staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has selected Major General Roman Gofman, his current Military Secretary, to serve as the next director of the Mossad, the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Thursday.

According to the PMO, Netanyahu chose Gofman after interviewing several candidates for the role. His appointment will be submitted to the Advisory Committee for Appointments to Senior Positions later on Thursday. If approved, Gofman will assume the post in June next year, replacing the current Mossad chief, David Barnea.

The PMO outlined Gofman’s extensive military background, noting that he previously served as a fighter and commander in the Armored Corps, and later as battalion commander of the 75th Battalion in the 7th Brigade. His career also includes roles in the 36th Division, the Etzion Brigade, and the 7th Brigade.

Gofman later commanded the 210th Division and the so-called “National” Ground Forces Training Center, and served as Head of Staff in COGAT. He has been Netanyahu’s Military Secretary since May of last year.

In its statement, the PMO praised Gofman’s “creativity, initiative, stratagem, deep recognition of the enemy, absolute discretion and the safeguarding of secrets.” These qualities, it said, were especially evident at the outbreak of “Israel’s” war on the besieged Gaza Strip, when Gofman reportedly rushed into combat against Hamas fighters in the Western Al-Naqab [“Negev”], where he sustained severe injuries.

His elevation to the top intelligence post marks one of the most consequential appointments within the “Israeli” security establishment.